  1. Home
  2. Politics

Fiji authorities will protect Taiwan events after Chinese attack: MOFA

Taiwan's office in Suva has completed formalities in preparation of lawsuit

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/10/20 17:46
The Taiwanese National Day reception in Suva, Fiji 

The Taiwanese National Day reception in Suva, Fiji  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s office in Fiji has completed all the formalities necessary to file a lawsuit against the Chinese diplomats who allegedly attacked a Taiwanese diplomat, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Tuesday (Oct. 20), and the Fijian government has reportedly said it will protect future Taiwanese events.

During a National Day reception at a hotel in the Fijian capital of Suva on Oct. 8, two Chinese diplomats tried to force their way inside, provoking a scuffle during which they allegedly shoved a Taiwanese diplomat, who required hospital treatment for head trauma.

In a news release Tuesday, MOFA said it had not yet launched legal action in Fiji but that it would not hesitate to do so if China continued to spread false information about the incident. All the necessary official preparations to file such legal action have been completed, the ministry added.

MOFA also thanked Fiji’s foreign ministry for its promise to send people to assist the Taiwanese office with any future public events in order to prevent a repetition of the incident.

The ministry called on China to stop its “wolf warrior diplomacy” and reflect on the fallout from the incident in Fiji, which has united the Taiwanese public.

Fiji
wolf warrior diplomats
MOFA
Chinese aggression

RELATED ARTICLES

China claims 'wolf warriors' were 'provoked' into assaulting Taiwanese diplomat in Fiji
China claims 'wolf warriors' were 'provoked' into assaulting Taiwanese diplomat in Fiji
2020/10/19 16:11
Taiwan's new France office set to open by early December
Taiwan's new France office set to open by early December
2020/10/19 14:54
Taiwan says Chinese 'wolf warriors' assaulted official at National Day celebration in Fiji
Taiwan says Chinese 'wolf warriors' assaulted official at National Day celebration in Fiji
2020/10/19 11:15
US official says amphibious assault of Taiwan difficult for China
US official says amphibious assault of Taiwan difficult for China
2020/10/17 16:58
China threatens India's media again after Taiwan minister's interview
China threatens India's media again after Taiwan minister's interview
2020/10/17 15:06