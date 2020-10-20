Fiji authorities will protect Taiwan events after Chinese attack: MOFA

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s office in Fiji has completed all the formalities necessary to file a lawsuit against the Chinese diplomats who allegedly attacked a Taiwanese diplomat, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Tuesday (Oct. 20), and the Fijian government has reportedly said it will protect future Taiwanese events.

During a National Day reception at a hotel in the Fijian capital of Suva on Oct. 8, two Chinese diplomats tried to force their way inside, provoking a scuffle during which they allegedly shoved a Taiwanese diplomat, who required hospital treatment for head trauma.

In a news release Tuesday, MOFA said it had not yet launched legal action in Fiji but that it would not hesitate to do so if China continued to spread false information about the incident. All the necessary official preparations to file such legal action have been completed, the ministry added.

MOFA also thanked Fiji’s foreign ministry for its promise to send people to assist the Taiwanese office with any future public events in order to prevent a repetition of the incident.

The ministry called on China to stop its “wolf warrior diplomacy” and reflect on the fallout from the incident in Fiji, which has united the Taiwanese public.