Robber steals NT$400,000 from Taipei bank customer, flees on MRT

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A customer at a bank in the heart of Taipei was robbed of NT$400,000 (US$14,000) in cash in broad daylight on Tuesday (Oct. 20).

At 2 p.m. on Tuesday, a CTBC Bank customer at the Dongmen branch on Xinyi Road, Section 2 withdrew NT$400,000 from the bank. However, the customer was assailed by a robber who made off with the cash and escaped via Dongmen MRT station, reported Liberty Times.

The customer had reportedly withdrawn the money to exchange it with another person for Chinese yuan. Meanwhile, the Taipei City Police Department has already dispatched officers to the scene to collect evidence and track the movements of the thief.

Witnesses said that when they saw the customer leave the bank only to be robbed by a man about 175 cm in height wearing a white coat. The victim tried to chase him down while yelling "robbery!" but the assailant was too fast and was last seen entering the Dongmen MRT station.