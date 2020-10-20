Taiwan’s Gogoro releases new GT edition lineup

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese electric scooter maker Gogoro unveiled its newest GT edition lineup last Wednesday (Oct. 14).

This is the first time Gogoro has released special models for its 1 Series, 2 Series, and 3 Series at the same time. The Gogoro 1 GT, Gogoro 2 GT, Gogoro 2 GT ABS, and Gogoro 3 GT all have a “cement gray” color scheme with yellow accents, according to the company's press release.

The Gogoro 1 GT is powered by a G1-S motor with a maximum power output of 7.2 kW and 9.65 horsepower at 5000 rpm. It also comes with an adjustable rear suspension, high-performance tires, and hydraulic disk brakes with SBS (synchronized braking system).

Next in the new lineup are the Gogoro 2 GT ABS and the Gogoro 2 GT, both of which are powered by a motor with a maximum power output of 7 kW at 3,000 rpm. The ABS version comes with the Bosch ABS 10 (anti-lock brake system), while the Gogoro 2 GT is fitted with SBS disk brakes.

Both 2 Series GT versions come with the Gogoro AIRFLOAT seat. The Gogoro 2 GT ABS has a handlebar USB charging port, while the Gogoro 2 GT puts the USB charging port inside the front storage compartment.

The fourth model is the Gogoro 3 GT, which has the same motor as the 2 Series GTs, in addition to the AIRFLOAT seat. It has a scratch-resistant polypropylene bodyshell and is equipped with SBS disk brakes.