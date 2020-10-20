India looks for trade talks with Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — India is considering opening trade talks with Taiwan as both countries resent China’s aggressiveness, the Bloomberg news service reported Monday (Oct. 19).

While the government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was initially reluctant to respond to requests from Taipei to discuss a trade agreement, hawks have been on the rise, seeing Taiwan as a source of investment in the technology and electronics sectors.

The Indian government recently approved investment plans by the Foxconn Technology Group, Pegatron Corp., and Wistron Corp. that would ramp up smartphone production in the country, one of Taiwan’s New Southbound Policy partners.

Neither government’s trade officials have been willing to comment on plans for a trade accord, though the Bloomberg report said it would be a major win for Taiwan, due to China’s attempts to sabotage its foreign relations.

India and Taiwan already signed an updated investment agreement in 2018 with bilateral trade growing by 18 percent the following year, according to the report.

Interest in Taiwan among the Indian public has been growing due to Chinese actions against both. There have been armed clashes between Indian and Chinese soldiers in a disputed border area, while the Chinese embassy enraged Indians by telling their media how to report on Taiwan’s Double Ten national holiday.