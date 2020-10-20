AIT spokesperson’s visit to Kinmen spotlights US-Taiwan bond

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Spokesperson Amanda Mansour (孟雨荷) of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) recently paid a trip to Kinmen, during which she emphasized the unwavering friendship between the two countries.

The spokesperson of the de facto American embassy in Taiwan traveled to the country's outlying islands in the past week, making stops at a host of tourist attractions and the Kinmen Defense Command. She also delivered a speech at National Quemoy University, reported CNA.

The keynote speech featured the role of AIT in promoting bilateral exchanges in culture, economics, education, and security cooperation. During the Q&A session, Mansour assured the participants that the U.S.-Taiwan bond, forged over many years, will never change despite power shifts.

In a series of Facebook posts, the spokesperson shared her adventures in the Taiwanese islands that served as a fortress against Chinese aggression in the Second Taiwan Strait Crisis in 1958, when the islands withheld shelling from China. “Kinmen is the backdrop of many years of fascinating U.S.-Taiwan cooperation,” she said.

Mansour expressed her amazement at the traditional Fujianese architecture and war relics. She also spoke of the insights she gained into American assistance in Taiwan’s defense at the Guningtou Battle Museum and the August 23rd Artillery Battle Museum.

She also visited a peanut factory, where she observed that peanuts are popular in Kinmen as well as the United States.



AIT Spokesperson Amanda Mansour in Kinmen (Facebook, AIT photos)