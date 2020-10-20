Canadian politicians voice support for closer Taiwan-Canada ties

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Multiple Canadian politicians and the Taiwanese envoy have voiced support for closer Taiwan-Canadian ties in an article published in the Ottawa-based paper The Hill Times on Monday (Oct. 19).

The article quoted Taiwan’s envoy in Canada, Chen Wen-I (陳文儀), as saying that Taiwan and Canada have “similar thinking” and “extremely complementary economic and industrial structures.” Chen added that since Canada has innovative concepts as well as financial resource advantages and Taiwan is good at commoditizing knowledge, "We can easily cooperate with each other and show our strength to the outside world during these challenging times.”

He pointed out that Canada is worried about a second or even third wave of COVID-19, but it still needs to discuss how to revitalize the economy, resume business activities, reorganize key industries, and cooperate with reliable democratic partners and countries.

Liberal Party Representative John McKay stated that the Chinese government has constantly scorned Canada, belittled the nation, carried out an intimidating form of diplomacy, and totally disrespected the rule of law and any conventions or norms. Thus, he said, Canada should seek assistance from allies such as Taiwan at this time.

Taiwan is Canada’s friend, McKay remarked. Despite certain constraints, bilateral relations have been “very mature” in recent years and there is still much room for development.

Conservative Representative Peter Kent mentioned that whether it is the current or the next government, Canada’s focus should be to restore relations with Taiwan. Even if Canada has at times yielded to the Chinese Communist Party over the years, Taiwan, a democratic country, has always been Canada’s important democratic partner.

Kent said that the opportunity to strengthen Taiwan-Canada ties has existed for a long time, but the pandemic has made this option more attractive and even necessary in some respects. Democracies in the world must unite to fight China’s coercive diplomacy and military expansionism, Kent stated, adding that Canada needs to stand with a democratic country like Taiwan.

Judy Sgro, chairwoman of the Canada Taiwan Parliamentary Friendship Group, said that Taiwan has done very well in pandemic prevention and Canada has a great opportunity to deepen its friendship with the nation. She said that she hopes the pro-Taiwan parliamentary group can help promote this goal.

Meanwhile, Professor Josephine Chiu-Duke of the University of British Columbia called on the Canadian government to seriously study the relationship with other similar democracies and explore potential cooperation opportunities with each other. She pointed out that this does not mean that Canada must be hostile to China, but any liberal democracy should not succumb to unreasonable external pressure and abandon its own values.

Duke said that she believes Taiwan can provide Canada with opportunities for cooperation in medical services, the semiconductor industry, and the food industry, and she stressed that now is the time for the two governments to sit down and rethink their bilateral cooperation.