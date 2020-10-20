Taiwanese Americans for Biden to hold rally in Taipei Saturday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A group called Taiwanese Americans for Biden will be holding a rally in Taipei on Saturday (Oct. 24) to garner support for Joe Biden.

Taiwanese living in the U.S. have formed a group called Taiwanese Americans for Biden in order to mobilize the Taiwanese diaspora in the U.S. to vote for former Joe Biden in the coming presidential election. The grassroots volunteer organization was founded in September and has joined Asian American and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) for Biden as one of more than 14 official affinity groups to support the former vice president.

The group is currently made up of more than 600 members and is the first Taiwanese American organization to ever be recognized by an American presidential campaign in this manner. The organization says that supporting the Biden-Harris ticket is "an easy choice for Taiwanese American voters" because they feel the two are committed to ensuring that "every member of the AAPI community is treated with dignity — no matter what their race or ethnicity — and has a fair shot at the American Dream."

The organization is planning on hosting a rally at 12 p.m. on Oct. 24 and a group photo in front of the main gate at Liberty Square, which is situated next to Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei's Zhongzheng District. According to the group, the purpose of the gathering is to demonstrate support for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in their bid for the White House on Nov. 3.

The rally, titled "Taiwanese Americans and Indivisible Taiwan Rally for Biden on National Day of Action," will be held simultaneously with seven other events in the U.S. and will be the only one overseas. Organizers of the event state that "All Taiwanese Americans, US expats in Taiwan, friends of Taiwan and the US are welcome as we support them to restore decency and the soul of America and protect democracy in both the US and Taiwan!"

For more information about the rally, visit its official Facebook event page. For more information about the organization, visit the official Taiwanese Americans for Biden website, Facebook page, Twitter account, or Instagram group.