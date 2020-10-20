Tropical storm Saudel to bring moisture to northern Taiwan

Tropical storm Saudel is likely bring moisture to northern Taiwan (CWB image) Tropical storm Saudel is likely bring moisture to northern Taiwan (CWB image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The newly formed tropical storm Saudel will not make landfall in Taiwan, but it is expected to bring moisture to the northern and eastern parts of the country in the coming days.

The tropical storm will pass through Luzon Island of the Philippines early Wednesday (Oct. 21) and arrive in the central South Sea the following morning, Chen Jian-an (陳建安) of the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said Tuesday morning. The intensity of Saudel could reach the level of a typhoon by Tuesday evening.

Intermittent rain is forecast in Keelung, Yilan, and Hualien and mountainous areas of Taipei and New Taipei on Wednesday. Some areas in these regions are also likely to see heavy rains.

The storm will also bring moisture to Taoyuan, the southeastern region, as well as mountain ranges in central and southern Taiwan. Across Taiwan, especially in coastal areas and on outlying islands, strong winds are projected for tomorrow.

Temperatures will gradually decline later this week. The mercury is forecast between 23 to 28 degrees in northern Taiwan on Wednesday but will likely drop to 19 on the weekend, according to the CWB. Temperatures in central Taiwan this week are projected to remain between 21 to 32 degrees, but on Sunday temperatures may go as low as 20 degrees, data shows.

Meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮) commented on Wednesday morning that the mercury could dip to between 16 and 18 degrees on the weekend due to a cold air mass. Yet he did not specify the regions where the lower temperatures might be expected.

Temperatures in the south of Taiwan will fluctuate between 22 and 33 degrees throughout the week, while the much more moist and cloudy northeastern region will see temperatures swinging from 19 to 26 degrees during the same period.

The lowest temperature on the weekend is forecast for Matsu. The outlying island is likely to experience cloudy weather of 18 to 21 degrees.