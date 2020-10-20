Taiwan’s Asus reveals its first laptop with dedicated Intel graphics card

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Asus is releasing a new laptop that features Intel’s first dedicated graphics card.

The VivoBook Flip 14 was introduced on Asus’ website and listed as containing the “First Intel Discrete Graphics” unit, according to PC Mag. Looking into the site’s HTML code, Asus also refers to the GPU as “Intel Iris Xe Max graphics,” which was first noticed by Twitter user @momomo_us.

The Intel graphics card comes paired with a 10 nm Tiger Lake CPU, and the Asus VivoBook Flip 14 ships with either an Intel Core i7 or Core i5 processor, according to Techradar. Both chips have a 4-core, 8-thread setup and clock speeds of 4.7 GHz and 4.2 GHz, respectively.

The VivoBook Flip 14 can be configured with 8 GB or 16 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of PCle SSD storage, per Techradar. The Windows 10 laptop comes with a 14-inch LED-backlit panel with full HD resolution.

The Asus laptop comes with one Thunderbolt 4 USB-C port, one USB 3.2 GEN 1 Type-A port, one USB 2.0 port, an HDMI port, an audio jack, and a microSD card reader, reported Techradar. The VivoBook Flip 14 can be configured with either Wi-Fi 6 or Wi-Fi 5.

Asus did not include the pricing or a release date for the laptop. The Taiwanese company did tell PC Mag that it will release more details later in the fourth quarter as the VivoBook Flip 14 nears its launch.