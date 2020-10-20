Taiwan computer donation helps Jordan bridge digital divide

Taiwan donated 140 computers to Jordan for use in the academic and public sectors as part of efforts to assist the country bridge the digital divide during a ceremony Oct. 16 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Taipei City.



Presided over by MOFA Vice Minister Miguel Li-jey Tsao, the event was attended by Nabeel Al-Tel, director of the Jordanian Commercial Office in Taiwan, and Wei Hsing-chuan, CEO of Taipei City-headquartered Asus Cultural and Educational Foundation. The donation represents the commitment of Taiwan and Jordan to working together in realizing U.N. Sustainable Development Goal 9: Build resilient infrastructure, promote inclusive and sustainable industrialization and foster innovation.



According to Tsao, the computers will strengthen digital learning resources and ensure more members of society can make bigger contributions to Jordan’s development. Taiwan’s public and nongovernmental organization sectors are fully committed to sharing experiences and resources with the international community, he said.



Echoing Tsao’s remarks, Nabeel said the donation is set to make a difference in the lives of many students. It is expected the two sides will continue deepening friendship and expanding exchanges and cooperation, he added.



In a sit-down before the ceremony, MOFA Minister Jaushieh Joseph Wu told Nabeel and Wei the donation demonstrates Taiwan Can Help Jordan strengthen its information and communication technology capabilities. He also took the opportunity to express his care and concern for young refugees of the Syrian civil war residing in the country.



Taiwan has collaborated with like-minded partners on humanitarian projects aimed at easing the plight of Syrian refugees in Jordan since the outbreak of hostilities in 2011. These include donating coronavirus-combating essential items and medical supplies, improving drinking water access and quality, providing counseling for those affected by trauma and suffering, and upgrading educational facilities.