Taiwan premiere condemns China's 'wolf warriors' in Fiji for being 'hooligans'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) condemned China's "wolf warriors" as being "hooligans" during an assault on a Taiwanese diplomat, while the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) says that their violent act violated international norms.

On Sunday (Oct. 18), news broke that two Chinese diplomats barged into a reception being held at Grand Pacific Hotel on Oct. 8 by the Taiwan de facto embassy in Suva, Fiji, celebrating Taiwan's National Day. Once inside the hotel, the two Chinese diplomats allegedly took photos of the function and those in attendance.

When they tried to force their way into the main room where the gala was being held, they were asked by a member of the Taiwanese delegation to leave. The two Chinese "wolf warriors" then allegedly shoved the Taiwanese diplomat, sending him hurtling towards the floor.

As he fell, he grabbed onto the two Chinese men and the three hit the ground together. However, the Taiwanese diplomat took the brunt of the impact as he was underneath the two assailants, inflicting head trauma that required hospital treatment.

Prior to a meeting at the Legislative Yuan on Tuesday morning (Oct. 20), Su told reporters that the government condemns the Chinese personnel for being "hooligans" and assaulting a Taiwanese diplomat and that relevant evidence should be brought to the international arena, reported Liberty Times. However, because Taiwan has no formal diplomatic relations with Fiji, Su noted that after the incident "we can't beat the gongs and sound the drums and we ask the Taiwanese people to understand the hard work of the frontline personnel."

Reports have surfaced that China has pressured the Fijian government to suppress news about the incident. In turn, Fijian officials allegedly asked Taiwanese diplomats to "downplay" the assault, reported Tai Sounds.

Su said that the pressure by the Chinese government on Fiji has hindered the ability of local police to investigate the case, so Taiwan has to bring the relevant evidence to the international area. He said the fact that both Taiwan's ruling and opposition parties have joined together in condemning "China's barbaric acts" and that this "is a good phenomenon."

On Monday, MOFA said that China has no right to intervene in its overseas events and condemned the Chinese diplomats "in the strongest possible terms for their violent actions, which seriously violated international norms and standards of civil behavior." The ministry said that China's "wolf warrior diplomacy" has "engendered ill-feeling among the international community" and it calls on China's foreign ministry to "reflect carefully upon its improper conduct."