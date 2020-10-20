Philadelphia 2, New England 1

|Philadelphia
|1
|1
|—
|2
|New England
|0
|1
|—
|1
First half_1, Philadelphia, Farrell, 1, 34th minute.
Second half_2, Philadelphia, Fontana, 6 (Monteiro), 69th; 3, New England, Buchanan, 2 (Polster), 81st.
Goalies_Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Joe Bendik; New England, Matt Turner, Brad Knighton.
Yellow Cards_Santos, Philadelphia, 57th; Monteiro, Philadelphia, 87th; Polster, New England, 90th+2.
Referee_Rubiel Vazquez. Assistant Referees_Nick Uranga, Matthew Nelson, Jose Carlos Rivero. 4th Official_Adam Kilpatrick.
Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Jack Elliott, Raymon Gaddis, Jakob Glesnes, Mark McKenzie, Kai Wagner (Matt Real, 89th); Brendan Aaronson, Anthony Fontana (Andrew Wooten, 78th), Jamiro Monteiro; Kacper Przybylko (Cory Burke, 78th), Sergio Santos (Ilsinho, 60th).
New England_Matt Turner; Alex Buttner, Andrew Farrell, Henry Kessler; Scott Caldwell (Matt Polster, 60th), Tommy McNamara (Diego Fagundez, 59th), Lee Nguyen; Tajon Buchanan, Adam Buksa, Teal Bunbury, DeJuan Jones.