  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2020/10/20 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Dec 108.95 Down 1.05
Dec 106.55 108.65 105.60 106.05 Down 1.20
Jan 108.95 Down 1.05
Mar 109.15 111.40 108.50 108.95 Down 1.05
May 110.75 112.75 110.00 110.50 Down .90
Jul 112.10 114.10 111.35 111.85 Down .85
Sep 113.50 115.10 112.65 113.05 Down .80
Dec 115.20 116.75 114.40 114.80 Down .65
Mar 116.80 117.50 116.10 116.45 Down .55
May 117.70 117.70 117.20 117.50 Down .55
Jul 118.70 118.70 118.30 118.50 Down .55
Sep 119.40 Down .55
Dec 120.55 Down .50
Mar 121.60 Down .50
May 122.35 Down .50
Jul 123.05 Down .50
Sep 123.95 Down .50