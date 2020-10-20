New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Dec
|108.95
|Down 1.05
|Dec
|106.55
|108.65
|105.60
|106.05
|Down 1.20
|Jan
|108.95
|Down 1.05
|Mar
|109.15
|111.40
|108.50
|108.95
|Down 1.05
|May
|110.75
|112.75
|110.00
|110.50
|Down
|.90
|Jul
|112.10
|114.10
|111.35
|111.85
|Down
|.85
|Sep
|113.50
|115.10
|112.65
|113.05
|Down
|.80
|Dec
|115.20
|116.75
|114.40
|114.80
|Down
|.65
|Mar
|116.80
|117.50
|116.10
|116.45
|Down
|.55
|May
|117.70
|117.70
|117.20
|117.50
|Down
|.55
|Jul
|118.70
|118.70
|118.30
|118.50
|Down
|.55
|Sep
|119.40
|Down
|.55
|Dec
|120.55
|Down
|.50
|Mar
|121.60
|Down
|.50
|May
|122.35
|Down
|.50
|Jul
|123.05
|Down
|.50
|Sep
|123.95
|Down
|.50