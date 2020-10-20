West Brom, Burnley serve up first goalless draw in EPL

Burnley's Johann Berg Gudmundsson takes a free kick during the English Premier League soccer match between West Bromwich Albion and Burnley at the Haw... Burnley's Johann Berg Gudmundsson takes a free kick during the English Premier League soccer match between West Bromwich Albion and Burnley at the Hawthorns in West Bromwich, England, Monday Oct. 19, 2020. (Tim Keeton/Pool via AP)

Burnley's goalkeeper Nick Pope reaches to take the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between West Bromwich Albion and Burnley at the... Burnley's goalkeeper Nick Pope reaches to take the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between West Bromwich Albion and Burnley at the Hawthorns in West Bromwich, England, Monday Oct. 19, 2020. (Laurence Griffiths/Pool via AP)

Burnley's Chris Wood, centre, reacts after missing a shot at goal during the English Premier League soccer match between West Bromwich Albion and Burn... Burnley's Chris Wood, centre, reacts after missing a shot at goal during the English Premier League soccer match between West Bromwich Albion and Burnley at the Hawthorns in West Bromwich, England, Monday Oct. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira, Pool)

WEST BROMWICH, England (AP) — After a glut of goals to open the season, the English Premier League finally served up its first 0-0 draw when West Bromwich Albion and Burnley battled to a stalemate on Monday.

The first goalless draw came in the 47th game in the top-flight, and it allowed Burnley to collect its first point of the season at the fourth attempt.

The match at The Hawthorns wasn't without chances, with Chris Wood heading against the crossbar for Burnley and fellow striker Karlan Grant having a goal disallowed for offside on his debut for West Brom.

West Brom has two points after five games on its return to the top division.

Before Monday, 171 goals had been scored in the opening 46 Premier League games.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports