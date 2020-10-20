Coyotes sign forward Christian Fischer to 2-year deal

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Christian Fischer to a two-year contract.

Terms of the deal announced Monday were not released.

The 23-year-old Fischer was a restricted free agent after finishing with six goals and three assists in 56 games with the Coyotes last season.

The bruising 6-foot-2, 214-pound Chicago native also finished third on the team with 140 hits to help Arizona end an eight-year postseason drought with a trip to the NHL playoff bubble.

Fischer has 35 goals and 28 assists in 213 career games since being drafted by Arizona in the second round of the 2015 NHL draft.

