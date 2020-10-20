CPC Corp, Taiwan awards 100 KYMCO scooters, other prizes to lucky draw winners

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — CPC Corporation, Taiwan on Monday (Oct. 19) announced the winning numbers of a lucky draw in which it gave out 100 KYMCO GP125 ABS scooters, 90 round-the-island train tours, 200 round-trip flights to Kinmen, and 200 round-trip flight tickets to Penghu, according to a company press release.

The state-run oil refiner told customers to dig out their receipts from September's transactions at CPC gas stations across the country, as long as they exceeded NT$50, and check them against the winning numbers on the company’s website.

The winning numbers were drawn by Marketing Division CEO Lo Po-tung (羅博童) in the presence of a lawyer on Oct. 15, per the release. The company said customers can go to the company’s activity website to check out the winning numbers and read how to claim their prize.

Winners must claim their prize between Oct. 19 and Nov. 30, and they can do so at CPC gas stations across the country. Those with any questions can call the 24-hour toll-free customer service hotline at 1912.