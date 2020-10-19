  1. Home
Photo of the Day: Beautiful fall day in New Taipei

Tai chi practitioner captures scenic view of Guandu Bridge

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/10/19 18:32
(Seal_Chan photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese Tai chi practitioner captured this tranquil scene earlier this month in New Taipei City.

The 39-year-old photographer, who goes by the Reddit handle Seal_Chan, told Taiwan News that he captured this photo on a bike path along the Tamsui River. He said that he had just finished practicing Tai chi that day and was riding his electric scooter when he noticed this serene scene.

The red structure in the background is the Guandu Bridge, which spans the Tamsui River and links New Taipei's Bali District with Tamsui District. It was built in 1983, is 87.8 meters in length, and carries the Provincial Highway 15.

The photographer captured the moment on Oct. 4 and posted it that same day on Reddit, where it received 480 upvotes. Below is a Google map showing the approximate location where the photo was taken:


