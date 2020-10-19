Vaccine storage demands could leave 3B people in virus cold

Workers move boxes inside Snowman Logistics, India's largest cold storage company in Taloja on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020... Workers move boxes inside Snowman Logistics, India's largest cold storage company in Taloja on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. The vaccine cold chain hurdle is just the latest disparity of the pandemic weighted against the poor, who more often live and work in crowded conditions that allow the virus to spread, have little access to medical oxygen vital to COVID-19 treatment, and whose health systems lack labs, supplies or technicians to carry out large-scale testing. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

Trucks parked outside Snowman Logistics, India's largest cold storage company in Taloja, outskirts of Mumbai, India, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. The vacc... Trucks parked outside Snowman Logistics, India's largest cold storage company in Taloja, outskirts of Mumbai, India, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. The vaccine cold chain hurdle is just the latest disparity of the pandemic weighted against the poor, who more often live and work in crowded conditions that allow the virus to spread, have little access to medical oxygen vital to COVID-19 treatment, and whose health systems lack labs, supplies or technicians to carry out large-scale testing. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

A security guard stands by at Snowman Logistics, India's largest cold storage company in Taloja on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, Saturday, Oct. 17, ... A security guard stands by at Snowman Logistics, India's largest cold storage company in Taloja on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. The vaccine cold chain hurdle is just the latest disparity of the pandemic weighted against the poor, who more often live and work in crowded conditions that allow the virus to spread, have little access to medical oxygen vital to COVID-19 treatment, and whose health systems lack labs, supplies or technicians to carry out large-scale testing. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

A worker moves boxes at Snowman Logistics, India's largest cold storage company in Taloja, on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020.... A worker moves boxes at Snowman Logistics, India's largest cold storage company in Taloja, on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. The vaccine cold chain hurdle is just the latest disparity of the pandemic weighted against the poor, who more often live and work in crowded conditions that allow the virus to spread, have little access to medical oxygen vital to COVID-19 treatment, and whose health systems lack labs, supplies or technicians to carry out large-scale testing. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

Adama Tapsoba sits with her child on her lap outside a small clinic in Gampela village on the outskirts of Burkina Faso's capital, Ouagadougou, Saturd... Adama Tapsoba sits with her child on her lap outside a small clinic in Gampela village on the outskirts of Burkina Faso's capital, Ouagadougou, Saturday Oct. 10, 2020. Tapsoba walks four hours under scorching sun to reach the Gampela clinic and waits another four hours for her 5-month-old son to get his routine baby immunizations. She says she thinks that participating in a widespread coronavirus inoculation program will be challenging in her part of the world. The public health clinic responsible for serving approximately 11,000 people, did not have a working fridge for almost a year. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)

A boy sits in a chair and speaks to a nurse at a small clinic in Gampela village on the outskirts of Burkina Faso's capital, Ouagadougou on Saturday O... A boy sits in a chair and speaks to a nurse at a small clinic in Gampela village on the outskirts of Burkina Faso's capital, Ouagadougou on Saturday Oct. 10, 2020. The public health clinic responsible for serving approximately 11,000 people, did not have a working fridge for almost a year. The vaccine cold chain hurdle is just the latest disparity of the pandemic weighted against the poor, who more often live and work in crowded conditions that allow the virus to spread, have little access to medical oxygen vital to COVID-19 treatment, and whose health systems lack labs, supplies or technicians to carry out large-scale testing. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)

This image taken from video shows people working inside the UNICEF warehouse, the world's largest humanitarian aid warehouse, in Copenhagen, Denmark ,... This image taken from video shows people working inside the UNICEF warehouse, the world's largest humanitarian aid warehouse, in Copenhagen, Denmark , Tuesday Oct. 13, 2020. For Burkina Faso, India, Venezuela and other countries with shaky health care delivery systems, the best chance for receiving scarce supplies of a coronavirus vaccine is through the Covax initiative, led by the World Health Organization and the Gavi vaccine alliance. UNICEF began laying the groundwork months ago in Copenhagen, at the world's largest humanitarian aid warehouse. (AP Photo)

This image taken from video shows the inside of the UNICEF warehouse, the world's largest humanitarian aid warehouse, in Copenhagen, Denmark , Tuesday... This image taken from video shows the inside of the UNICEF warehouse, the world's largest humanitarian aid warehouse, in Copenhagen, Denmark , Tuesday Oct. 13, 2020. For Burkina Faso, India, Venezuela and other countries with shaky health care delivery systems, the best chance for receiving scarce supplies of a coronavirus vaccine is through the Covax initiative, led by the World Health Organization and the Gavi vaccine alliance. UNICEF began laying the groundwork months ago in Copenhagen, at the world's largest humanitarian aid warehouse. (AP Photo)

Image taken from video shows people working inside the UNICEF warehouse, the world's largest humanitarian aid warehouse, in Copenhagen, Denmark , Tues... Image taken from video shows people working inside the UNICEF warehouse, the world's largest humanitarian aid warehouse, in Copenhagen, Denmark , Tuesday Oct. 13, 2020. For Burkina Faso, India, Venezuela and other countries with shaky health care delivery systems, the best chance for receiving scarce supplies of a coronavirus vaccine is through the Covax initiative, led by the World Health Organization and the Gavi vaccine alliance. UNICEF began laying the groundwork months ago in Copenhagen, at the world's largest humanitarian aid warehouse. (AP Photo)

Image taken from video showing an aerial view of the UNICEF warehouse, the world's largest humanitarian aid warehouse, in Copenhagen, Denmark, Tuesday... Image taken from video showing an aerial view of the UNICEF warehouse, the world's largest humanitarian aid warehouse, in Copenhagen, Denmark, Tuesday Oct. 13, 2020. For Burkina Faso, India, Venezuela and other countries with shaky health care delivery systems, the best chance for receiving scarce supplies of a coronavirus vaccine is through the Covax initiative, led by the World Health Organization and the Gavi vaccine alliance. UNICEF began laying the groundwork months ago in Copenhagen, at the world's largest humanitarian aid warehouse. (AP Photo)

A woman sits on the ground beside a sleeping child, outside a small clinic in Gampela village on the outskirts of Burkina Faso's capital, Ouagadougou,... A woman sits on the ground beside a sleeping child, outside a small clinic in Gampela village on the outskirts of Burkina Faso's capital, Ouagadougou, Saturday Oct. 10, 2020. People sometimes wait up to four hours to get medical help. The public health clinic responsible for serving approximately 11,000 people, did not have a working fridge for almost a year. The vaccine cold chain hurdle is just the latest disparity of the pandemic weighted against the poor, who more often live and work in crowded conditions that allow the virus to spread, have little access to medical oxygen vital to COVID-19 treatment, and whose health systems lack labs, supplies or technicians to carry out large-scale testing. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)

Empty vaccine bottles lie on a tray inside a small clinic in Gampela village on the outskirts of Burkina Faso's capital, Ouagadougou, Saturday Oct. 10... Empty vaccine bottles lie on a tray inside a small clinic in Gampela village on the outskirts of Burkina Faso's capital, Ouagadougou, Saturday Oct. 10, 2020. The public health clinic responsible for serving approximately 11,000 people, did not have a working fridge for almost a year. The vaccine cold chain hurdle is just the latest disparity of the pandemic weighted against the poor, who more often live and work in crowded conditions that allow the virus to spread, have little access to medical oxygen vital to COVID-19 treatment, and whose health systems lack labs, supplies or technicians to carry out large-scale testing. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)

Two women sit outside a small clinic in Gampela village on the outskirts of Burkina Faso's capital, Ouagadougou, Saturday Oct. 10, 2020, waiting to ta... Two women sit outside a small clinic in Gampela village on the outskirts of Burkina Faso's capital, Ouagadougou, Saturday Oct. 10, 2020, waiting to take their children to the doctor. They sometimes wait up to four hours to get medical help. The public health clinic responsible for serving approximately 11,000 people, did not have a working fridge for almost a year. The vaccine cold chain hurdle is just the latest disparity of the pandemic weighted against the poor, who more often live and work in crowded conditions that allow the virus to spread, have little access to medical oxygen vital to COVID-19 treatment, and whose health systems lack labs, supplies or technicians to carry out large-scale testing. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)

A woman sits on a bed in a small clinic in Zeguedessin village on the outskirts of Burkina Faso's capital, Ouagadougou, receiving medical treatment on... A woman sits on a bed in a small clinic in Zeguedessin village on the outskirts of Burkina Faso's capital, Ouagadougou, receiving medical treatment on Thursday Oct. 8, 2020. The hospital's solar fridge has been broken for a year meaning there is less space in the hospital to store large amounts of vaccines. The vaccine cold chain hurdle is just the latest disparity of the pandemic weighted against the poor, who more often live and work in crowded conditions that allow the virus to spread, have little access to medical oxygen vital to COVID-19 treatment, and whose health systems lack labs, supplies or technicians to carry out large-scale testing. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)

Marguerite Ouangraoua, a nurse at the health clinic in Zeguedessin village on the outskirts of Burkina Faso's capital, Ouagadougou, opens the fridge w... Marguerite Ouangraoua, a nurse at the health clinic in Zeguedessin village on the outskirts of Burkina Faso's capital, Ouagadougou, opens the fridge where the clinic keeps the vaccines, Thursday Oct. 8, 2020. The vaccine cold chain hurdle is just the latest disparity of the pandemic weighted against the poor, who more often live and work in crowded conditions that allow the virus to spread, have little access to medical oxygen vital to COVID-19 treatment, and whose health systems lack labs, supplies or technicians to carry out large-scale testing. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)

GAMPELA, Burkina Faso (AP) — From factory to syringe, the world’s most promising coronavirus vaccine candidates need nonstop sterile refrigeration to work.

But despite great strides in equipping developing countries to maintain the vaccine “cold chain,” nearly 3 billion of the world's 7.8 billion people live in places with insufficient temperature-controlled storage for an immunization campaign to bring COVID-19 under control.

The result: Poor people around the world are likely to be the last to emerge from the pandemic. The cold chain hurdle is just the latest disparity of the pandemic weighted against the poor, who more often live and work in conditions that allow the virus to spread and whose health systems are not equipped for large-scale testing.

Maintaining the cold chain for coronavirus vaccines won’t be easy in the richest of countries, especially when it comes to the handful of candidates that require ultracold temperatures of around minus 70 degrees Celsius (minus 94 F). Logistics experts say most of Africa and much of Southeast Asia, Central Asia and Latin America lack the infrastructure to preserve even more conventional vaccines.

A tiny medical clinic outside Burkina Faso's capital that went nearly a year without a working refrigerator is a microcosm of how the cold chain can break.

The clinic in Gampela couldn't keep vaccines on site once its refrigerator broke last fall, nurse Julienne Zoungrana said. Staff members use motorcycles to fetch vials from a hospital in the capital, Ouagadougo, and must make a second trip to return unused doses.

When Adama Tapsoba, 24, needs to take her baby for routine immunizations, she walks four hours to reach the clinic and often waits hours for a doctor. The mother of two thinks it will be difficult for her family to get coronavirus vaccines.

“People will have to wait at the hospital, and they might leave without getting it," she said.

To uphold the cold chain in developing nations, international organizations have overseen the installation of tens of thousands of solar-powered vaccine refrigerators. Keeping temperature-sensitive vaccines safe from beginning to end also requires reliable electricity, sound roads and planning.

For poor countries like Burkina Faso, the best chance for receiving supplies of a coronavirus vaccine is through the Covax initiative, led by the World Health Organization and the Gavi vaccine alliance. The goal of Covax is to place orders for multiple promising candidates with the aim of distributing successful ones equitably.

The U.N.'s children's agency, UNICEF, began laying the groundwork for global distribution months ago in Copenhagen. At the world’s largest humanitarian aid warehouse, logistics staff try to foresee shortages in part by learning from the past, especially the spring chaos surrounding masks and other protective gear that were commandeered off airport tarmacs or stolen for black-market trade.

Cracks in the cold chain start once a vaccine leaves the factory. Cargo ships are too slow for vaccines with a limited shelf life. Carrying vaccines by air at cold temperatures costs a lot more, and air cargo traffic is only now rebounding from pandemic-related border closures.

German logistics company DHL, which has expanded its cold storage capacity in response to the pandemic, estimated that 15,000 cargo flights would be required to fully vaccinate the world against the coronavirus.

For every gap in the cold chain “we need to find a bridge,” DHL chief commercial officer Katja Busch said.

Coronavirus vaccines will be one of the world’s most sought-after products, so theft is also a danger.

“They can’t be left on a tarmac and fought over because they would actually be spoiled and they would have no value — or worse still, people would still be trying to distribute them,” said Glyn Hughes, the global head of cargo for the International Air Transport Association.

Johns Hopkins University researcher Tinglong Dai, who specializes in health care logistics, said creativity will be needed to keep the cold chain intact while coronavirus vaccines are dispersed on a global scale. Gavi and UNICEF have experimented with delivering vaccines by drone. India's largest cold storage company for food is weighing setting aside space for vaccines.

“If people can figure out how to transport ice cream, they can transport vaccines,” Dai said.

Multi-dose vials, which are the equivalent of bulk storage for vaccines, reduce manufacturing and transportation costs. But if too few people show up for their jab in time, whatever remains in the vials must be discarded.

For now, UNICEF is betting on 20-dose vials and hoping that the amount wasted will stay below 15% for opened ones, according to Michelle Siedel, one of the agency's cold chain experts.

UNICEF also expects to have 520 million syringes pre-positioned and maps of where refrigeration needs are greatest by year-end, “to ensure that these supplies arrive in countries by the time the vaccines do,” Executive Director Henrietta Fore said.

If Burkina Faso were given 1 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine today, the country wouldn’t be able to handle it, Jean-Claude Mubalama, UNICEF’s head of health and nutrition for the West African country.

“If we had to vaccinate against the coronavirus now, at this moment, it would be impossible,” he said.

___

Hinnant contributed from Paris, along with Aniruddha Ghosal in Delhi; Christine Armario in Bogota, Colombia; and Linda A. Johnson in Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania.