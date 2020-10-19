Promisedland exhibits at the Taiwan Tourism Bureau’s largest International Travel Fair this year, offering a high-value discount -- “Buy Five Get One Free” Accommodations

The largest "2020 ITF Taipei International Travel Exhibition" in Taiwan will be held at Nangang Exhibition Hall from 10/30~11/2. The booth design of Promisedland Resort is based on the classic red brick bridge at the resort. With a romantic tour boat as the focus, we will create Spanish-style hotel architecture and move the Hotel’s No. 6 boat landing to our booth. As visitors enter the exhibition, they will feel as if they are in the real hotel, with its green and quiet environment. A pet area is also depicted in the booth, displaying another travel option for a dog and its family. From now until November 2nd, the online travel promotion will be launched, with a great deal of 52% off for accommodation.

Free upgrade for the month of your birthday -- plus a free bamboo raft experience on weekdays

People have been deterred by travel restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, if visitors are looking for exceptional travel packages, Promisedland will offer a great discount of $5,600 per gift certificate for one night’s accommodation and a $6,700 gift certificate for one night’s accommodation with two buffet dinners. In addition to this being our best discount offer, you may use the accommodation coupon anytime before check-in on Feb 08, 2021 (with the exception of the Chinese New Year). Guests will also receive a free eco bamboo raft experience during weekday stays, and no extra fee increase on Friday night.

Within the validity period, paying for a third person will automatically ensure a room upgrade to a deluxe double room, at no additional cost. In addition, in the month of your birthday, you will be upgraded to a hotel suite. We have also issued a special coupon for $1,700, allowing you to choose one of four items for dining, activities, room upgrade, or cash coupons. This super offer is a good opportunity for you. Don't miss it!

Benefits of purchasing an accommodation gift certificate:

Buy Five and Get One Free Night, a high-value combination!

For the last promotion of this year, Promisedland has launched group ‘Purchase Five and Get One Free Night’ packages. This promotion averages a benefit of $5000 per night for staying at Promisedland.

For people who cannot visit the exhibition hall in person, Promisedland Online service is open for booking this promotion in advance, from now until 11/2.

Visitors who purchase gift certificates at our booth will also have access to exclusive discounts. If a visitor purchases a gift certificate valued over $10,000, one suite upgrade coupon will be included. A single purchase of a gift certificate valued over $20,000 will include one suite upgrade gift certificate plus a cash coupon of $1,000. A single purchase of a gift certificate valued over $50,000 will include two suite upgrade coupons plus a cash coupon of $3,000, to benefit a stay at Promisedland during your winter vacation.