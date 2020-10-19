Koreniuk's goal helps Galaxy beat Whitecaps, snap skid

Vancouver Whitecaps's Jake Nerwinski, right, works against Los Angeles Galaxy's Cristian Pavon during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, O... Vancouver Whitecaps's Jake Nerwinski, right, works against Los Angeles Galaxy's Cristian Pavon during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Kai Koreniuk scored his first MLS goal in the 90th minute to help the LA Galaxy beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 1-0 on Sunday night and snap a six-game losing streak.

Koreniuk, a 22-year-old midfielder who went into the match with one MLS appearance, subbed on in the 87th and moments later side-footed a cross by Cristian Pavón to give LA a 1-0 lead.

LA (5-9-3), which outshot the Whitecaps 18-7, ended a seven-game winless skid dating to a 3-0 win over Los Angeles FC on Sept. 6.

The Galaxy's Jonathan Klinsmann had four saves in his first career MLS shutout in his second appearance. The 23-year old had made his first start Wednesday against San Jose, allowing four goals.

Vancouver (7-12-0) has lost five of its last seven games.

