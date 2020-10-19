Taiwan MND plans new military disciplinary reforms

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) stated on Sunday (Oct. 18) that in order to continue implementing discipline requirements and improving the quality of personnel, the military is planning a disciplinary reform initiative.

MND Spokesperson Shih Shun-wen (史順文) said that the military will conduct a comprehensive review of current regulations and later formulate a disciplinary reform plan. Additionally, he mentioned that the military will build a modern force capable of providing effective disaster relief during peacetime and combat in wartime, CNA reported.

Shih pointed out that the plan is still in the trial stage, which will last until December, and that after hearing the opinions of various military units and discussing the efficacy of the trial, the initiative will be carried out on a large scale. Troops at all levels will be required to follow the new regulations.

According to media reports, the plan comprises the most stringent set of reforms the military has ever put in place. A soldier who commits two major mistakes will be immediately transferred, and discharge procedures will be initiated.

In addition, personnel who score below a "C" in their annual performance review will be discharged within seven days.