Taiwan says Chinese 'wolf warriors' assaulted official at representative office's National Day celebration in Fiji

Representative to Fiji Jessica Lee delivers remarks at National Day event on Oct. 8. (Taipei Office in Fiji photo) Representative to Fiji Jessica Lee delivers remarks at National Day event on Oct. 8. (Taipei Office in Fiji photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two Chinese diplomats allegedly assaulted a member of the Taiwanese representative office in Fiji on the day of its Taiwan National Day celebration earlier this month.

The Taipei Trade Office, Taiwan's de facto embassy in Fiji, on Oct. 8 hosted a reception at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva in celebration of Taiwan's 109th National Day. In attendance were over 100 guests, including an unnamed former prime minister, parliamentarians, and a number of civil servants, academics, and members of the overseas Chinese and Taiwanese communities.

At some point, two officials from the Chinese embassy allegedly snuck into the venue and proceeded to photograph attendees, reported Grubsheet Feejee, a blogsite website run by journalist and former communications consultant Graham Davis, citing "well-placed sources."

Refusing to leave when confronted by a male Taiwanese diplomatic official, they later reportedly attacked him, "beating him up so badly" to the point that he had to seek hospital treatment. Local police at the time declined to take up the matter once the Chinese diplomats claimed diplomatic immunity, per the report.

Taiwanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) has confirmed the altercation took place, saying the employee had suffered head injuries that required hospitalization. MOFA has condemned the behavior of the alleged assailants and called on its representative offices elsewhere in the world to be on guard against China's "wolf warrior" diplomacy.

Fijian Police Spokesperson Anna Naisoro on Monday confirmed that the authorities are investigating a complaint lodged by the Chinese embassy against the Taiwanese official in question, claiming he had attacked its staff as they attempted to join the event, per Fijivillage.

Naisoro added that the investigation is ongoing and that police have not received any report of a Taiwanese official being assaulted.

Taiwanese representative to Fiji Jessica Lee (黎倩儀) is expected to issue a statement later, according to reports. Taiwan News has reached out to the Taiwan office and Fiji Police Headquarters but has yet to receive a response from either.