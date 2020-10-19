Houston 2, Minnesota 2

|Houston
|0
|2
|—
|2
|Minnesota
|2
|0
|—
|2
First half_1, Minnesota, Finlay, 1 (Lod), 11th minute; 2, Minnesota, Finlay, 2 (Hayes), 30th.
Second half_3, Houston, Rodriguez, 2 (Quintero), 59th; 4, Houston, Hansen, 2, 83rd.
Goalies_Houston, Marko Maric, Cody Cropper; Minnesota, Dayne St Clair, Fred Emmings, Adrian Zendejas.
Yellow Cards_Lundqvist, Houston, 9th; Hayes, Minnesota, 90th+4.
Referee_Elton Garcia. Assistant Referees_Jeremy Kieso, Benjamin Hall-Volpenhein, Christopher Penso. 4th Official_Ian McKay.
___
Houston_Marko Maric; Victor Cabrera (Jose Bizama, 75th), Maynor Figueroa, Adam Lundqvist (Sam Junqua, 90th+4), Zarek Valentin; Darwin Ceren, Memo Rodriguez, Matias Vera; Ariel Lassiter (Niko Hansen, 46th), Mauro Manotas, Darwin Quintero.
Minnesota_Dayne St Clair; Michael Boxall, Bakaye Dibassy, Chase Gasper, Romain Metanire; Hassani Dotson (Osvaldo Alonso, 16th), Ethan Finlay (Marlon Hairston, 69th), Jacori Hayes, Robin Lod, Kevin Molino; Kei Kamara (Aaron Schoenfeld, 70th).