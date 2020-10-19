China's economy accelerates as virus recovery gains strength

Commuters wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk out from a subway station in Beijing, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/An... Commuters wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk out from a subway station in Beijing, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

A woman takes a selfie as visitors wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus gather near a giant cat structure on display at a com... A woman takes a selfie as visitors wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus gather near a giant cat structure on display at a commercial office building in Beijing, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

BEIJING (AP) — China’s economic growth accelerated to 4.9% over a year earlier in the latest quarter as a shaky recovery from the coronavirus pandemic gathered strength.

China, where the outbreak began in December, became the first major economy to return to growth with a 3.2% expansion in the quarter ending in June. Output contracted 6.8% in the year’s first quarter.

The ruling Communist Party began easing anti-disease controls and reopening factories, shops and offices in March after declaring the virus under control but has kept monitoring and some travel controls in place.

China has reported 4,634 coronavirus deaths and 85,685 confirmed cases, as well as three suspected cases.