D.C. United 2, Cincinnati 1

|D.C. United
|1
|1
|—
|2
|Cincinnati
|0
|1
|—
|1
First half_1, D.C. United, Pines, 2, 36th minute.
Second half_2, Cincinnati, Vazquez, 2, 66th; 3, D.C. United, Odoi-Atsem, 1, 78th.
Goalies_D.C. United, Chris Seitz, Earl Edwards Jr; Cincinnati, Bobby Edwards, Beckham Sunderland.
Yellow Cards_Asad, D.C. United, 27th; Nyeman, D.C. United, 32nd; Odoi-Atsem, D.C. United, 90th+3.
Referee_Rosendo Mendoza. Assistant Referees_Eric Weisbrod, Claudio Badea, Alan Kelly. 4th Official_Matthew Thompson.
D.C. United_Chris Seitz; Frederic Brillant, Joseph Mora, Chris Odoi-Atsem, Donovan Pines; Yamil Asad, Edison Flores (Kevin Paredes, 72nd), Julian Gressel, Moses Nyeman (Oniel Fisher, 87th); Gelmin Rivas (Ola Kamara, 64th), Erik Sorga.
Cincinnati_Bobby Edwards; Saad Abdul-Salaam (Rashawn Dally, 52nd), Andrew Gutman, Nick Hagglund, Tom Pettersson; Frankie Amaya, Alvaro Barreal (Zico Bailey, 86th), Joseph-Claude Gyau, Haris Medunjanin, Kamohelo Mokotjo (Siem de Jong, 60th); Brandon Vazquez.