D.C. United 2, Cincinnati 1

By  Associated Press
2020/10/19 09:47
D.C. United 1 1 2
Cincinnati 0 1 1

First half_1, D.C. United, Pines, 2, 36th minute.

Second half_2, Cincinnati, Vazquez, 2, 66th; 3, D.C. United, Odoi-Atsem, 1, 78th.

Goalies_D.C. United, Chris Seitz, Earl Edwards Jr; Cincinnati, Bobby Edwards, Beckham Sunderland.

Yellow Cards_Asad, D.C. United, 27th; Nyeman, D.C. United, 32nd; Odoi-Atsem, D.C. United, 90th+3.

Referee_Rosendo Mendoza. Assistant Referees_Eric Weisbrod, Claudio Badea, Alan Kelly. 4th Official_Matthew Thompson.

Lineups

D.C. United_Chris Seitz; Frederic Brillant, Joseph Mora, Chris Odoi-Atsem, Donovan Pines; Yamil Asad, Edison Flores (Kevin Paredes, 72nd), Julian Gressel, Moses Nyeman (Oniel Fisher, 87th); Gelmin Rivas (Ola Kamara, 64th), Erik Sorga.

Cincinnati_Bobby Edwards; Saad Abdul-Salaam (Rashawn Dally, 52nd), Andrew Gutman, Nick Hagglund, Tom Pettersson; Frankie Amaya, Alvaro Barreal (Zico Bailey, 86th), Joseph-Claude Gyau, Haris Medunjanin, Kamohelo Mokotjo (Siem de Jong, 60th); Brandon Vazquez.