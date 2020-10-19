Barkley scores in stoppage time as Villa beats Leicester 1-0

Aston Villa's Jack Grealish, celebrates after scoring his side's seventh goal with Aston Villa's Ross Barkley, center, and Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins... Aston Villa's Jack Grealish, celebrates after scoring his side's seventh goal with Aston Villa's Ross Barkley, center, and Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Liverpool at the Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, England, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (Peter Powell/Pool via AP)

Aston Villa's Ross Barkley celebrates after scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Aston Villa at the King ... Aston Villa's Ross Barkley celebrates after scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Aston Villa at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira, Pool)

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Aston Villa claimed a fourth straight win to open the Premier League season as Ross Barkley scored in stoppage time to secure a 1-0 victory over Leicester on Sunday.

Having scored seven goals against Liverpool before the international break, Villa just needed one to maintain its 100% start and move a point behind first-place Everton with a game in hand.

Barkley collected a pass from John McGinn, drove forward and sent in a shot from 25 yards (meters) that found the bottom corner in the first minute of added-on time at the King Power Stadium.

The England midfielder has scored in both of his games since joining on loan from Chelsea.

It was a game of few clear-cut chances, with fourth-place Leicester lacking a cutting edge without injured striker Jamie Vardy.

Its best opportunity fell to Timothy Castagne, whose shot from an acute angle was smothered by Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez in the first half.

