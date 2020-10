Tottenham collapses on Bale's return to draw 3-3 vs West Ham

Tottenham's Gareth Bale enters pitch during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United at the Tottenham Hot... Tottenham's Gareth Bale enters pitch during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. (Clive Rose/Pool via AP)

Tottenham's Son Heung-min celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and West ... Tottenham's Son Heung-min celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. (AP photo/Matt Dunham, Pool)

Tottenham's Gareth Bale heads the ball next to West Ham's Aaron Cresswell, right, during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hot... Tottenham's Gareth Bale heads the ball next to West Ham's Aaron Cresswell, right, during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. (AP photo/Matt Dunham, Pool)

Tottenham's Son Heung-min celebrates in the arms of Harry Kane after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between T... Tottenham's Son Heung-min celebrates in the arms of Harry Kane after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. (AP photo/Matt Dunham, Pool)

West Ham's Manuel Lanzini, right, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hots... West Ham's Manuel Lanzini, right, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. (AP photo/Matt Dunham, Pool)

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham was transformed by Gareth Bale's homecoming, just not in the way that Jose Mourinho had imagined.

Cruising 3-0 when Bale came off in the bench in the 72nd minute against West Ham, Tottenham incredibly collapsed in a game it had been in control of to draw 3-3 in the Premier League on Sunday.

It was with almost the last kick of the game that Manuel Lanzini blasted a shot from distance into the roof of the net to snatch a point that seemed extremely unlikely when Son Heung-min scored in the first minute and Harry Kane netted twice by the 16th minute.

Agonizingly for Bale, after Fabián Balbuena pulled one back in the 82nd and Davinson Sánchez scored an own-goal three minutes later, the on-loan forward from Real Madrid had a golden chance to score the fourth.

Released by Kane, Bale sent Angelo Ogbonna sliding to the turf as he drilled into the penalty area but managed to drag a shot wide.

Rather than any joy for Bale on his return to Tottenham after seven years, West Ham was celebrating in a way that seemed unimaginable in the first half.

