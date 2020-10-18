  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Light sculpture show illuminates Taiwan’s colorful northern fishing port

30-second show will come on every half hour from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. until Oct. 25

  169
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/10/18 21:11
(Keelung City Government photo)

(Keelung City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Keelung City Government launched a light sculpture show on the walls of colorful waterfront houses at the Zhengbin Fishing Harbor on Saturday (Oct. 17) as part of an event that will last for nine days.

Department of Tourism and City Marketing Director Tseng Tzu-wen (曾姿雯) said that the city government team worked with illustrator Wu Chi (吳騏) to overcome the limits of the fishing port terrain for the light presentation, CNA reported.

The 30-second long show will come on every half hour from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. every night until Oct. 25, Tseng added.

Keelung City Bus Management Office urged the public to take public transportation to the venue, citing the difficulty of finding a parking space around the port and on Heping Island.


(Keelung City Government photo)
Zhengbin Fishing Harbor
light sculpture
Wu Chi
Keelung
Heping Island

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan police officer identifies body of unknown woman
Taiwan police officer identifies body of unknown woman
2020/10/14 16:00
Taipei-Keelung LRT line upgraded, THSR to be extended to Yilan
Taipei-Keelung LRT line upgraded, THSR to be extended to Yilan
2020/10/14 13:20
40 luxury yachts to sail near northern Taiwan in annual event
40 luxury yachts to sail near northern Taiwan in annual event
2020/09/09 14:22
Divers in Taiwan set Guinness World Record for ocean cleanup
Divers in Taiwan set Guinness World Record for ocean cleanup
2020/08/15 21:20
Taiwanese passengers praise island-hopping cruise
Taiwanese passengers praise island-hopping cruise
2020/07/29 20:10