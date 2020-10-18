Light sculpture show illuminates Taiwan’s colorful northern fishing port

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Keelung City Government launched a light sculpture show on the walls of colorful waterfront houses at the Zhengbin Fishing Harbor on Saturday (Oct. 17) as part of an event that will last for nine days.

Department of Tourism and City Marketing Director Tseng Tzu-wen (曾姿雯) said that the city government team worked with illustrator Wu Chi (吳騏) to overcome the limits of the fishing port terrain for the light presentation, CNA reported.

The 30-second long show will come on every half hour from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. every night until Oct. 25, Tseng added.

Keelung City Bus Management Office urged the public to take public transportation to the venue, citing the difficulty of finding a parking space around the port and on Heping Island.



(Keelung City Government photo)