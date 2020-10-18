French virus curfew produces eerie quiet on streets of Paris

The empty center of Lyon, central France, is seen after the start of the curfew, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. France is deploying 12,000 police officers t... The empty center of Lyon, central France, is seen after the start of the curfew, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. France is deploying 12,000 police officers to enforce a new curfew that came into effect Friday night for the next month to slow the virus spread, and will spend another 1 billion euros to help businesses hit by the new restrictions. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)