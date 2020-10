AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand beat Australia 27-7 in the second Bledisloe Cup rugby test at Eden Park on Sunday to lead the four-match series 1-0.

___

New Zealand 27 (Aaron Smith, Jordie Barrett, Ardie Savea, Sam Cane tries; Richie Mo’unga 2 conversions, penalty), Australia 7 (Marika Koroibete try; James O’Connor conversion). HT: 10-7.