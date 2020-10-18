Fernandes makes amends, leads United to 4-1 win at Newcastle

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, centre, celebrates his goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Mancheste... Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, centre, celebrates his goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St. James' Park in Newcastle, England, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)

Manchester United's Harry Maguire, second right, scores their first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and M... Manchester United's Harry Maguire, second right, scores their first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St. James' Park in Newcastle, England, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. (Stu Forster/Pool via AP)

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes celebrates after scoring the 2-1 lead during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and ... Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes celebrates after scoring the 2-1 lead during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St. James' Park in Newcastle, England, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. (Alex Pantling/Pool via AP)

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Bruno Fernandes made amends for missing a penalty by scoring a brilliant go-ahead goal for Manchester United in its come-from-behind 4-1 win at Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday.

After a rare blip from the spot in the 58th minute when the score was 1-1, the Portugal midfielder surged down the field in support of Marcus Rashford and was played in by the striker before taking a touch and curling a shot into the top corner in the 86th.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Rashford scored even later goals at St. James' Park to seal United's comeback after the visitors went behind to Luke Shaw's unfortunate own-goal inside two minutes.

Harry Maguire, who was sent off playing for England in midweek, equalized with a header from a corner in the 23rd.

It was a second win in the league for United after four games as the team bounced back from a 6-1 loss to Tottenham before the international break.

