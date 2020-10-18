Promoted Cádiz stuns Real Madrid 1-0 for 1st loss in Spain

Real Madrid's Marcelo, front, and Cadiz's Filip Malbasic fight for possession during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Cadiz at... Real Madrid's Marcelo, front, and Cadiz's Filip Malbasic fight for possession during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Cadiz at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Cadiz's head coach Alvaro Cervera reacts during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Cadiz at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium in Ma... Cadiz's head coach Alvaro Cervera reacts during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Cadiz at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Cadiz's Anthony Lozano, front. and Real Madrid's Raphael Varane fight for possession during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and C... Cadiz's Anthony Lozano, front. and Real Madrid's Raphael Varane fight for possession during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Cadiz at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema in action by Cadiz's Carlos Akapo during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Cadiz at the Alfredo di ... Real Madrid's Karim Benzema in action by Cadiz's Carlos Akapo during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Cadiz at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

/rn5/, left, and Cadiz's Alex Fernandez fight for possession during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Cadiz at the Alfredo di S... /rn5/, left, and Cadiz's Alex Fernandez fight for possession during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Cadiz at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

MADRID (AP) — Promoted Cádiz stunned Real Madrid 1-0 to win a Spanish league match at the defending champions for the first-ever time on Saturday.

Led by veteran striker Álvaro Negredo, Cádiz proved more dangerous than Madrid, particularly in the first half when the visitors could have gone into the interval with a two-goal advantage.

Negredo set up Anthony Lozano to chip the game’s only goal over Thibaut Courtois in the 16th minute.

Karim Benzema had Madrid’s only good chance to equalize when he hit the crossbar with eight minutes remaining.

Madrid defender Sergio Ramos had a knock to the left knee that forced him to be substituted at halftime, casting doubt on his availability for Madrid’s Champions League opener against Shaktar Donetsk on Wednesday.

Madrid was undefeated for 15 league matches going back to last season. It had won three and drawn one this season.

It was Cádiz’s first league victory at Madrid after losing 11 and drawing 1 of its previous visits.

Cádiz is playing in the first division for the first time in 15 years. Coach Álvaro Cervera’s well-disciplined squad has won all three of its away games this season.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports