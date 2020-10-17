NFL Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|139
|142
|New England
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|97
|92
|Miami
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|136
|113
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|5
|0
|.000
|75
|161
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|4
|0
|0
|1.000
|122
|90
|Indianapolis
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|126
|88
|Houston
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|110
|140
|Jacksonville
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|109
|147
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|4
|0
|0
|1.000
|118
|87
|Baltimore
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|149
|76
|Cleveland
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|156
|149
|Cincinnati
|1
|3
|1
|.300
|102
|126
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|149
|110
|Las Vegas
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|151
|152
|Denver
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|82
|98
|L.A. Chargers
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|110
|125
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|163
|180
|Philadelphia
|1
|3
|1
|.300
|113
|145
|Washington
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|89
|142
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|5
|0
|.000
|81
|133
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Carolina
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|122
|118
|New Orleans
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|153
|150
|Tampa Bay
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|139
|112
|Atlanta
|0
|5
|0
|.000
|122
|161
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|4
|0
|0
|1.000
|152
|101
|Chicago
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|105
|100
|Detroit
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|99
|127
|Minnesota
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|132
|152
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Seattle
|5
|0
|0
|1.000
|169
|135
|L.A. Rams
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|136
|90
|Arizona
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|128
|102
|San Francisco
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|124
|114
___
Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Denver at New England, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Miami, 4:05 p.m.
Green Bay at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.
Open: L.A. Chargers, Las Vegas, New Orleans, Seattle
Kansas City at Buffalo, 5 p.m.
Arizona at Dallas, 8:15 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.
Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Houston, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Carolina at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Dallas at Washington, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
San Francisco at New England, 4:25 p.m.
Jacksonville at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Baltimore, Indianapolis, Miami, Minnesota
Chicago at L.A. Rams, 8:15 p.m.