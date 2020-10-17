  1. Home
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake jolts south Taiwan

Highest intensity of 4 recorded in Qigu on the Tainan coast

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/10/17 20:28
A 4.2 earthquake struck the Tainan area Saturday evening (CWB photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck Tainan City in south Taiwan at 8:07 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 17).

The latest quake’s epicenter was located in the district of Dongshan, 37.8 kilometers north-northeast of the Tainan City Government, according to the Central Weather Bureau. The tremor struck at a depth of 13 km.

The quake registered an intensity of 4 on Taiwan’s 7-point scale in the Qigu District on the coast of Tainan. The areas of Dongshan and Jiali saw the quake reach a level-3 intensity.

The tremor was felt as far away north as Changhua County and south in Kaohsiung City, according to the weather bureau.
earthquake
Tainan
Central Weather Bureau

