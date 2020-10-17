Penrith into National Rugby League grand final vs Melbourne

SYDNEY (AP) — The Penrith Panthers won their 17th consecutive match with a 20-16 decision over the South Sydney Rabbitohs on Saturday to advance to the National Rugby League grand final.

The Panthers will play the Melbourne Storm in NRL’s championship match scheduled for next Sunday in Sydney.

On Friday, the Melbourne Storm ran in three tries in the first 10 minutes and went on to beat the Canberra Raiders 30-10 to advance to the grand final for the fourth time in five years.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports