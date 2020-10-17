  1. Home
  2. Politics

US official says amphibious assault of Taiwan difficult for China

National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien says Taiwan Strait too wide, too few accessible beaches

  212
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/10/17 16:58
Exercise by Taiwan Marines 

Exercise by Taiwan Marines  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — It would be tough for China to conduct a successful amphibious landing in Taiwan due to the distance and lack of accessible beaches, United States National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien said Friday (Oct. 16).

Speaking at a virtual edition of the Aspen Security Forum, the White House official emphasized the difficulties due to a distance of more than 100 kilometers between China and Taiwan. Also, the existence of just four or five beaches suitable for amphibious landings.

He estimated the communist country still needed 10 to 15 years before it had an attack force strong enough to make such an attempt, CNA reported. Turning to another possible form of attack, O’Brien said China’s missiles could destroy Taiwan, but that would not necessarily benefit Beijing as the international community would react with revulsion.

The Trump administration official called on Taiwan to strengthen its defenses and make any hostile operations too costly for China to consider.
amphibious
Taiwan Strait
Chinese aggression
Chinese attack
Robert O'Brien
National Security Adviser
Aspen Security Forum

RELATED ARTICLES

US guided-missile destroyer steams through Taiwan Strait
US guided-missile destroyer steams through Taiwan Strait
2020/10/15 10:52
China responds to Taiwan's calls for peaceful dialogue with live fire drill
China responds to Taiwan's calls for peaceful dialogue with live fire drill
2020/10/12 12:57
KMT political games fall flat
KMT political games fall flat
2020/10/09 16:00
US warplane appears to 'draw' median line between Taiwan and China
US warplane appears to 'draw' median line between Taiwan and China
2020/10/08 16:50
Taiwan military has conducted more than 11,000 air, maritime missions in 2020
Taiwan military has conducted more than 11,000 air, maritime missions in 2020
2020/10/05 16:31