Taiwan stands out by favoring Trump, survey shows

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Local media call U.S. President Donald Trump the "most Taiwan friendly U.S. president in history," and a poll backs this up by showing Taiwanese uniquely favor Trump over Joe Biden.

Since being elected, Trump has initiated a golden age of U.S.-Taiwan relations. The best example was Trump's phone call with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) in late 2016 — marking the first time an American president has officially spoken with Taiwan's leader since 1979.

It was followed by the passage of several acts in favor of Taiwan: Taiwan Travel Act (2018), Taiwan International Participation Act (2018), TAIPEI Act (2019), the Act that allows display of Taiwan flag at government agencies - Taiwan Symbols of Sovereignty Act (2020), and Taiwan Defense Act (2020).

YouGov, a London-based international research data company, unveiled the results of a similar poll in Europe last week, which shows all the major European countries want Biden to win the U.S. presidential election. A week later, the organization published a survey looking at eight countries and regions in the Asia-Pacific area, and it indicated Biden was more popular in six of the countries.

Singapore saw the biggest gap between Biden and Trump supporters (66 to 12 percent), followed by Malaysia (62 to 9 percent), Indonesia (63 to 12 percent), Thailand (59 to 14 percent), Australia (60 to 21 percent), and the Philippines (47 to 24 percent).

In Hong Kong, where the democracy movement took place and protesters were supported by the Trump administration and the Republican-led Congress, Biden is preferred by 42 percent of people to Trump's 36 percent.

Unlike European and Asia-Pacific countries where people favor the Democratic challenger, Taiwan is the only place where Trump beats Biden in terms of popularity, by 42 percent to 30 percent, according to the survey. It is also the place where people see Trump as the candidate most likely to improve U.S.-Taiwan relations (42 vs 14 percent).