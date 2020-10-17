AP Week in Pictures, Global

Morning haze envelops the skyline on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. The national capital, one of the world's most polluted ... Morning haze envelops the skyline on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. The national capital, one of the world's most polluted cities, enjoyed a respite from air pollution up until September due to a strict coronavirus lockdown. But now with the onset of winter leading to the dying down of winds and industrial activities resuming and cars back on the roads, the air quality in the city is reverting to poor levels. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Wearing masks as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus, children play baseball in Old Havana, Cuba, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Cuba relax... Wearing masks as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus, children play baseball in Old Havana, Cuba, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Cuba relaxed coronavirus restrictions Monday in hopes of boosting its economy, allowing shops and government offices to reopen and welcoming locals and tourists at airports across the island except in the capital, Havana. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

A man carries belongings from his damaged house two days after shelling by Armenian's artillery during fighting over the separatist region of Nagorno-... A man carries belongings from his damaged house two days after shelling by Armenian's artillery during fighting over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Ganja, Azerbaijan, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. Azerbaijan has accused Armenia of attacking large cities Sunday overnight in violation of the cease-fire deal brokered by Russia that seeks to end the worst outbreak of hostilities in the separatist Nagorno-Karabakh region. (Ismail Coskun/IHA via AP)

Houston Astros Michael Brantley (23) runs to steal second during the first inning in Game 1 of a baseball American League Championship Series against ... Houston Astros Michael Brantley (23) runs to steal second during the first inning in Game 1 of a baseball American League Championship Series against the Tampa Bay Rays, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Des Moines International Airport, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Alex B... President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Des Moines International Airport, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to media before boarding his campaign plane at New Castle Airport, in New Cas... Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to media before boarding his campaign plane at New Castle Airport, in New Castle, Del., Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, en route to Ohio. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Pro-democracy protesters march past a portrait of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn during a rally in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Thousan... Pro-democracy protesters march past a portrait of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn during a rally in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Thousands of anti-government demonstrators gathered on the anniversary of a 1973 popular uprising that led to the ousting of a military dictatorship, amid a heavy police presence and fear of clashes with political opponents. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)

Schoolchildren joke around and play at the Olympic Primary School in Kibera, one of the capital Nairobi's poorest areas, in Kenya Monday, Oct. 12, 202... Schoolchildren joke around and play at the Olympic Primary School in Kibera, one of the capital Nairobi's poorest areas, in Kenya Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Kenya partially re-opened schools on Monday to allow those students due for examinations which had been postponed to prepare, following a total closure of all educational institutions enacted since March to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)

Andres Gomez, 11, works inside an amber mine near the community of Jotolchen II in Chiapas state, Mexico, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. The boy said that ... Andres Gomez, 11, works inside an amber mine near the community of Jotolchen II in Chiapas state, Mexico, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. The boy said that before the new coronavirus pandemic hit, he attended school and then would spend a couple of hours mining after class, but since the school closed in March he is spending entire days mining. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

A firefighter battles flames in Capilla del Monte, Cordoba, Argentina, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. During Wednesday night a light rain extinguished all t... A firefighter battles flames in Capilla del Monte, Cordoba, Argentina, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. During Wednesday night a light rain extinguished all the fires in the province but by that afternoon the fire returned with the increasing temperatures, as the situation worsens due to the extensive drought Córdoba has been experiencing. (AP Photo/Mario Tizon)

Men fish from a sand bank on the Paraguay River, taking advantage of the historical drop of water levels in San Antonio, Paraguay, on the outskirts of... Men fish from a sand bank on the Paraguay River, taking advantage of the historical drop of water levels in San Antonio, Paraguay, on the outskirts of Asuncion, on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (Ap Photo/Jorge Saenz)

OCT. 10 - 16, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

