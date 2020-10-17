  1. Home
AP Week in Pictures, Global

By  Associated Press
2020/10/17 15:25
Men fish from a sand bank on the Paraguay River, taking advantage of the historical drop of water levels in San Antonio, Paraguay, on the outskirts of...
A firefighter battles flames in Capilla del Monte, Cordoba, Argentina, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. During Wednesday night a light rain extinguished all t...
Andres Gomez, 11, works inside an amber mine near the community of Jotolchen II in Chiapas state, Mexico, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. The boy said that ...
Schoolchildren joke around and play at the Olympic Primary School in Kibera, one of the capital Nairobi's poorest areas, in Kenya Monday, Oct. 12, 202...
Pro-democracy protesters march past a portrait of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn during a rally in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Thousan...
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to media before boarding his campaign plane at New Castle Airport, in New Cas...
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Des Moines International Airport, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Alex B...
Houston Astros Michael Brantley (23) runs to steal second during the first inning in Game 1 of a baseball American League Championship Series against ...
A man carries belongings from his damaged house two days after shelling by Armenian's artillery during fighting over the separatist region of Nagorno-...
Wearing masks as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus, children play baseball in Old Havana, Cuba, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Cuba relax...
Morning haze envelops the skyline on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. The national capital, one of the world's most polluted ...

OCT. 10 - 16, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

