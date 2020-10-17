  1. Home
  2. World

Asia Today: Melbourne ready to ease rules with 1 new case

By  Associated Press
2020/10/17 12:43
A city hall worker sprays a disinfectant at Merdeka Square, or independence square, situated in front of the Sultan Abdul Samad Building, background, ...
City hall workers spray a disinfectant Merdeka Square, or independence square, situated in front of the Sultan Abdul Samad Building, background, in Ku...
City hall workers spray a disinfectant at Merdeka Square, or independence square, situated in front of the Sultan Abdul Samad Building, background, in...
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a shopkeeper during random testing for COVID-19 in a market in Gauhati, India, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. Ind...
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a rickshaw driver during random testing for COVID-19 in a market in Gauhati, India, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020...
An Indian artisan speaks on a phone as he works on idols of Hindu gods and goddesses ahead of Durga Puja festival in Gauhati, India, Friday, Oct. 16, ...

A city hall worker sprays a disinfectant at Merdeka Square, or independence square, situated in front of the Sultan Abdul Samad Building, background, ...

City hall workers spray a disinfectant Merdeka Square, or independence square, situated in front of the Sultan Abdul Samad Building, background, in Ku...

City hall workers spray a disinfectant at Merdeka Square, or independence square, situated in front of the Sultan Abdul Samad Building, background, in...

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a shopkeeper during random testing for COVID-19 in a market in Gauhati, India, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. Ind...

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a rickshaw driver during random testing for COVID-19 in a market in Gauhati, India, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020...

An Indian artisan speaks on a phone as he works on idols of Hindu gods and goddesses ahead of Durga Puja festival in Gauhati, India, Friday, Oct. 16, ...

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australia’s Victoria state has reported just one new case of COVID-19 and no deaths as the city of Melbourne moves closer towards the easing of some lifestyle restrictions.

The state’s coronavirus death toll remains at 816 and the Australian total is 904.

Melbourne residents are expecting COVID-19 restrictions to be eased on Sunday but it is unclear how much freedom will be regained.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews has indicated the changes would be more “in the social space,” prompting pleas from business operators for relief from restrictions that once included an overnight curfew.

Current restrictions include a two-hour exercise limit within 5 kilometers (3 miles) of work or home and mandatory face masks covering the mouth and nose when a person leaves their home.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak