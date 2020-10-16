Business events scheduled for the coming week

Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week.

All times are Eastern.

MONDAY, Oct. 19

WASHINGTON — National Association of Home Builders releases housing market index for October, 10 a.m.

TUESDAY, Oct 20

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases housing starts for September, 8:30 a.m.

Netflix Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 21

WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve releases Beige Book, 2 p.m.

CSX Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Tesla Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

THURSDAY, Oct. 22

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.; Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.; National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for September, 10 a.m.

American Airlines Group Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Coca-Cola Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Southwest Airlines Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Union Pacific Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

FRIDAY, Oct. 23

American Express Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.