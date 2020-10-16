  1. Home
AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean

By  Associated Press
2020/10/16 21:57
A firefighter battles flames in Cordoba, Argentina, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Wildfires have destroyed thousands of hectares in the Argentine province of...
Bolivian presidential candidate for the Movement Towards Socialism Party, MAS, Luis Arce, waves to supporters during his closing campaign rally for th...
Andres Gomez works inside an amber mine near the community of Jotolchen II in Chiapas state, Mexico, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. The 11-year-old said th...
Teddy Bears covered in sawdust sit nex to tools at a family-run carpentry workshop in El Alto, Bolivia, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. In Bolivia, the governm...
Cristian, center, turns clay bricks on their sides as they sun dry before they are put in a kiln at a small brick factory in Tobati, Paraguay, Monday,...
People light candles inside the candle room of Our Lady of Aparecida Basilica, the temple of Brazil's patron saint on her feast day in Aparecida, Braz...
Passengers check-in at the Jorge Chavez International Airport in Callao, Peru, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. After international flights were halted for more ...
An elderly woman wearing a face shield to curb the spread of the new coronavirus waits her turn in line to be given coupons provided by the municipali...
Cracked earth is exposed in the riverbed of the Paraguay River in Chaco-i near Asuncion city, Paraguay, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. The Paraguay River rea...
Wearing masks as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus Angelica Victoria, center left, and Thalia Oneida, wait for their parents sitt...
A visitor is reflected in glass as he takes a picture of a replica of the head of Michelangelo's sculpture "David" at the National Museum of Fine Arts...

Oct. 9 – Oct. 15, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and Caribbean.

The gallery was curated by AP Photo Editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.

