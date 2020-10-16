AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean

A visitor is reflected in glass as he takes a picture of a replica of the head of Michelangelo's sculpture "David" at the National Museum of Fine Arts... A visitor is reflected in glass as he takes a picture of a replica of the head of Michelangelo's sculpture "David" at the National Museum of Fine Arts Museum on its opening day after closing for over half a year due to the lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Santiago, Chile, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

Wearing masks as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus Angelica Victoria, center left, and Thalia Oneida, wait for their parents sitt... Wearing masks as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus Angelica Victoria, center left, and Thalia Oneida, wait for their parents sitting on a chair in Havana, Cuba, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Cuba relaxed coronavirus restrictions Monday in hopes of boosting its economy, allowing shops and government offices to reopen and welcoming locals and tourists at airports across the island except in Havana. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

Cracked earth is exposed in the riverbed of the Paraguay River in Chaco-i near Asuncion city, Paraguay, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. The Paraguay River rea... Cracked earth is exposed in the riverbed of the Paraguay River in Chaco-i near Asuncion city, Paraguay, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. The Paraguay River reached its lowest level in 50 years on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, following months of extreme drought that has exposed the nation's economic dependence on the river and limited access to drinking water. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)

An elderly woman wearing a face shield to curb the spread of the new coronavirus waits her turn in line to be given coupons provided by the municipali... An elderly woman wearing a face shield to curb the spread of the new coronavirus waits her turn in line to be given coupons provided by the municipality of Iztapalapa to buy groceries in Iztapalapa, Mexico City, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. The municipal government of Iztapalapa is providing coupons to help poor families cope with the hardship created by the new coronavirus pandemic economic slowdown. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

Passengers check-in at the Jorge Chavez International Airport in Callao, Peru, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. After international flights were halted for more ... Passengers check-in at the Jorge Chavez International Airport in Callao, Peru, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. After international flights were halted for more than six months amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Peru's largest airport resumed flights on Monday to Colombia, Ecuador, Panama, Paraguay, Uruguay, Bolivia, and Chile. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

People light candles inside the candle room of Our Lady of Aparecida Basilica, the temple of Brazil's patron saint on her feast day in Aparecida, Braz... People light candles inside the candle room of Our Lady of Aparecida Basilica, the temple of Brazil's patron saint on her feast day in Aparecida, Brazil, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Two of Brazil's biggest Catholic celebrations scheduled for this holiday weekend were downscaled and canceled, yet people still appeared, underscoring the challenge of extolling COVID-19 precautions as well as pressures to ease up. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

Cristian, center, turns clay bricks on their sides as they sun dry before they are put in a kiln at a small brick factory in Tobati, Paraguay, Monday,... Cristian, center, turns clay bricks on their sides as they sun dry before they are put in a kiln at a small brick factory in Tobati, Paraguay, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. While the government prohibits minors under 14 from working at brick factories, the 11-year-old said he's been working here to compliment his family's income, even before COVID-19 pandemic closed schools. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)

Teddy Bears covered in sawdust sit nex to tools at a family-run carpentry workshop in El Alto, Bolivia, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. In Bolivia, the governm... Teddy Bears covered in sawdust sit nex to tools at a family-run carpentry workshop in El Alto, Bolivia, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. In Bolivia, the government decided to cancel the school year in August because it said there was no way to provide an equitable education to the country's nearly 3 million students. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

Andres Gomez works inside an amber mine near the community of Jotolchen II in Chiapas state, Mexico, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. The 11-year-old said th... Andres Gomez works inside an amber mine near the community of Jotolchen II in Chiapas state, Mexico, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. The 11-year-old said that before the new coronavirus pandemic hit, he attended school and then would spend a couple of hours mining after class, but since the school closed in March he is spending entire days mining. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

Bolivian presidential candidate for the Movement Towards Socialism Party, MAS, Luis Arce, waves to supporters during his closing campaign rally for th... Bolivian presidential candidate for the Movement Towards Socialism Party, MAS, Luis Arce, waves to supporters during his closing campaign rally for the upcoming Oct. 18, presidential elections, in El Alto, Bolivia, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

A firefighter battles flames in Cordoba, Argentina, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Wildfires have destroyed thousands of hectares in the Argentine province of... A firefighter battles flames in Cordoba, Argentina, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Wildfires have destroyed thousands of hectares in the Argentine province of Cordoba this year, amid a drought and high temperatures. (AP Photo/Nicolas Aguilera)

Oct. 9 – Oct. 15, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and Caribbean.

The gallery was curated by AP Photo Editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.

