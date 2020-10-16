Online entertainment poll marks Taiwanese artists with Chinese flags

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese stars from supermodel Lin Chi-ling (林志玲) to “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” actor Chang Chen (張震) have been identified with China's flag instead of Taiwan's national flag in the annual online entertainment poll by the T.C. Candler website, reports said Friday (Oct. 16).

Each year, the site encourages voting for the 100 most beautiful and handsome pop stars, actors, and models. While the international list at the Instagram account @tccandler did not feature any national flags, the @tccasia_official list did.

Despite the presence of several high-profile Taiwanese stars, not one Taiwan flag was visible. Instead the candidates were identified by the red flag and five golden stars of communist China, the Liberty Times reported.

Reactions on Instagram were swift, with numerous netizens posting the blue capital letters “TW” for Taiwan in the comments section under the pictures of Taiwanese nominees. After a similar situation last year, the Asian organizer of the event said it stood by the “one China principle,” and refused to correct the flags.