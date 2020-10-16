Taipei diner that employs Hongkongers vandalized with feces

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taipei restaurant that provides employment to young Hongkongers was defaced Friday afternoon (Oct. 16) by a masked person armed with a bucket of excrement.

At around 12 p.m., a masked individual entered the Hong Kong protest-themed restaurant 保護傘 (Umbrella) Aegis and made a beeline for the kitchen. Staff told Apple Daily that before they could react, the intruder emptied the bucket's contents, splattering the interior and on-duty manager with what seemed to be chicken feces.

Witnesses said they believe the individual was most likely a man. The restaurant said its losses were considerable and the cutlery would have to be discarded.

The restaurant has filed a report with district police. It also announced on Facebook that it would close for the rest of the day and Saturday (Oct. 17).

保護傘 Aegis opened exactly six months ago on Xinsheng South Road in Taipei's Da'an District. It was established by Hong Kong lawyer and Kowloon District Council member Daniel Wong Kwok-tung (黃國桐) to employ young Hongkongers struggling to make ends meet as they live and study in the Taiwan capital.