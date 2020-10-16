Foreigners can apply for work permits in Taiwan via new website

EZ Work Permit allows foreign nationals to apply for work permits more efficiently. (Pixabay photo) EZ Work Permit allows foreign nationals to apply for work permits more efficiently. (Pixabay photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foreign students and professionals can now file applications for work permits in Taiwan through the EZ Work Permit website launched by the Ministry of Labor (MOL).

To recruit more international talents, MOL has introduced various channels for foreigners to apply for work permits over the years. While foreign nationals have had the option to submit their applications by mail or in person, the EZ Work Permit portal provides 24-hour access to pay review fees and upload the required documents.

MOL pointed out that all foreign professional employment work permit applications can be submitted through the new website. It explained the process is more efficient and can shorten review procedures to less than seven days.

Applicants for work permits, including Taiwanese employers and foreign professionals, can also monitor the progress of their applications on EZ Work Permit by entering their account information. Relevant information can be found on EZ Work Taiwan (https://ezworktaiwan.wda.gov.tw), under the Workforce Development Agency.