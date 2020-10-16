Taiwan prepares fresh measures to counter coronavirus

CECC chief Chen Shih-chung (second from right) prepares a new package of measures against the COVID-19 pandemic CECC chief Chen Shih-chung (second from right) prepares a new package of measures against the COVID-19 pandemic (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic registering a renewed surge in Europe, Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said Friday (Oct. 16) it was preparing a new package of preventive measures for November.

As winter approaches, the public needs to be ready for stricter border and domestic control measures depending on the evolution of the pandemic, CECC chief Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) told a news conference.

He added that a second wave had erupted in Europe, while the pandemic showed no signs of abating in the United States, CNA reported. As the number of imported cases in Taiwan was also rising gradually, there was a strong possibility of a second wave reaching the island nation as well.

In an effort to prevent a worsening of the situation, the CECC would announce a new package of measures in mid-November, Chen said. Strict border controls were likely to be included, while the severity of domestic restrictions depended on local developments.

In any event, the minister said he would look for the most effective but least obstructive ways of fighting the virus, recommending members of the public should continue wearing masks and washing their hands frequently.

The CECC confirmed four new imported cases Friday, all students recently arrived from Indonesia.