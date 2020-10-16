  1. Home
AP Week in Pictures: Asia

By  Associated Press
2020/10/16 09:58
A pro-democracy protester shouts at Thai policemen during a demonstration in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Thai police dispersed a group...
Pro-democracy protesters push Thai policemen with riot shields during a demonstration in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Thai police dispe...
Pro-democracy protesters run away from riot police during a demonstration in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Thai police dispersed a group...
A health worker takes swab sample of a woman to test for COVID-19 outside a garment shop in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. The country of near...
Police arrest activist Jatupat Boonpattararaksa near the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. Police have arrested several...
An Indian fisherman fixes his fishing net sitting on a country boat on the outskirts of Gauhati, India, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Anupam Nat...
A Nepalese woman wearing a face mask as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus crosses a road in Kathmandu, Nepal, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. (AP...
A Nepalese man wearing a mask as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus walks in a market area in Kathmandu, Nepal, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. (AP...
An Indian laborer works near a bridge construction site along the river Brahmaputra in Gauhati, India, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Brahmaputra is one of As...
A child wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus tries to hold a statue's hand as he sits in an art installation on display at a...
Thousands rally to welcome the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. (AP...

OCT. 9-15, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.

