AP Week in Pictures: Asia

Thousands rally to welcome the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. (AP... Thousands rally to welcome the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin)

A child wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus tries to hold a statue's hand as he sits in an art installation on display at a... A child wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus tries to hold a statue's hand as he sits in an art installation on display at a shopping mall in Beijing, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. Even though the spread of COVID-19 has been all but eradicated in China, the pandemic is still surging across the globe with ever rising death toll. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

An Indian laborer works near a bridge construction site along the river Brahmaputra in Gauhati, India, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Brahmaputra is one of As... An Indian laborer works near a bridge construction site along the river Brahmaputra in Gauhati, India, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Brahmaputra is one of Asia's largest rivers, which passes through China's Tibet region, India and Bangladesh before converging into the Bay of Bengal. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

A Nepalese man wearing a mask as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus walks in a market area in Kathmandu, Nepal, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. (AP... A Nepalese man wearing a mask as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus walks in a market area in Kathmandu, Nepal, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

A Nepalese woman wearing a face mask as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus crosses a road in Kathmandu, Nepal, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. (AP... A Nepalese woman wearing a face mask as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus crosses a road in Kathmandu, Nepal, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

An Indian fisherman fixes his fishing net sitting on a country boat on the outskirts of Gauhati, India, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Anupam Nat... An Indian fisherman fixes his fishing net sitting on a country boat on the outskirts of Gauhati, India, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

Police arrest activist Jatupat Boonpattararaksa near the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. Police have arrested several... Police arrest activist Jatupat Boonpattararaksa near the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. Police have arrested several political activists who were planning to camp out a day early at the site of an anti-government rally scheduled for Wednesday. (AP Photo)

A health worker takes swab sample of a woman to test for COVID-19 outside a garment shop in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. The country of near... A health worker takes swab sample of a woman to test for COVID-19 outside a garment shop in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. The country of nearly 1.4 billion people is the world's second most coronavirus affected after the United States. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

Pro-democracy protesters run away from riot police during a demonstration in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Thai police dispersed a group... Pro-democracy protesters run away from riot police during a demonstration in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Thai police dispersed a group of protesters holding an overnight rally outside the prime minister's office. (AP Photo)

Pro-democracy protesters push Thai policemen with riot shields during a demonstration in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Thai police dispe... Pro-democracy protesters push Thai policemen with riot shields during a demonstration in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Thai police dispersed a group of protesters holding an overnight rally outside the prime minister's office. (AP Photo/Rapeephat Sitichailapa)

A pro-democracy protester shouts at Thai policemen during a demonstration in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Thai police dispersed a group... A pro-democracy protester shouts at Thai policemen during a demonstration in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Thai police dispersed a group of protesters holding an overnight rally outside the prime minister's office. (AP Photo/Rapeephat Sitichailapa)

OCT. 9-15, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.

