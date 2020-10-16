Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ again

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese anti-submarine aircraft entered the southwest corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Thursday night (Oct. 15), marking the 18th intrusion by China since Sept. 16.

According to the Air Force Command, a Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine plane was tracked intruding into the ADIZ. In response, fighters were scrambled to monitor the Chinese plane, radio warnings were issued, and air defense missile systems were deployed, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND).

On Sept. 16, two Y-8s entered the southwestern part of the ADIZ. On Sept. 18, 18 Chinese aircraft — including H-6 bombers and J-10, J-11, and J-16 fighter planes split into five groups — flew sorties in the Taiwan Strait to the northwest of Taiwan and in the southwest region of the ADIZ, with some crossing the median line in the strait.

The following day, 19 aircraft, including bombers, fighter jets, and patrol planes, flew six different routes between the northwest of Taiwan and the southwest corner of the ADIZ, with some planes again crossing the median line. Smaller incursions into the ADIZ by one or two Chinese planes occurred on Sept. 21, 22, 24, and 29, and on Oct. 1, 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, and 11.



Flight path of Y-8 on Oct. 15 (MND photo)