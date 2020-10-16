Alcoa, United Airlines fall; Cars.com, Sleep Number rise

Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Thursday:

Fastly Inc., down $33.48 to $89.70.

The cloud computing company trimmed its third-quarter revenue forecast.

United Airlines Holdings Inc., down $1.36 to $34.25.

The airline reported a big third-quarter loss as revenue plunged amid slumping demand.

Alcoa Corp., down 70 cents to $12.30.

The bauxite, alumina and aluminum products maker gave investors a disappointing forecast for some of its businesses.

Cars.com Inc., up $2.05 to $10.06.

The online automotive marketplace gave investors an encouraging revenue update for the third quarter.

Sleep Number Corp., up $6.58 to $64.75.

The seller of beds, mattresses and bedding products reported good third-quarter results.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., up $1.73 to $37.64.

The largest U.S. drugstore chain's fiscal fourth-quarter profit beat analysts' forecasts.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., down $56.18 to $215.28.

The drug developer abandoned development of one of its potential genetic disorder treatments.

Charles Schwab Corp., up $1.91 to $39.03.

The financial services company's third-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.