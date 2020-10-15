Mexican magnate, adviser to president, positive for virus

FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2018 file photo, Ricardo Salinas, left, president of the Salinas Group, listens as Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez... FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2018 file photo, Ricardo Salinas, left, president of the Salinas Group, listens as Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during a meeting with business leaders in Mexico City. Salinas, one of Mexico’s wealthiest men and a close adviser to President López Obrador, announced via Twitter his positive test result for COVID-19 late Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Ricardo Salinas Pliego, one of Mexico’s wealthiest men and an adviser to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Salinas, the founder and president of Grupo Salinas, which includes TV Azteca and Banco Azteca among other companies, has been outspoken in his criticism of quarantine as a measure to try to slow the pandemic’s spread.

Salinas, 64, announced his test result Wednesday night via Twitter. “Take care of yourself and don’t be afraid, like I always said,” he wrote. He said he was at home but didn't say if he had COVID-19 symptoms.

Mexico has reported more than 825,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and nearly 85,000 deaths.