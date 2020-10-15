All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto FC
|11
|2
|5
|38
|29
|17
|Philadelphia
|10
|3
|5
|35
|32
|16
|Columbus
|9
|4
|4
|31
|27
|14
|Orlando City
|8
|2
|7
|31
|29
|17
|New England
|7
|4
|7
|28
|20
|16
|New York City FC
|8
|7
|3
|27
|23
|16
|New York
|7
|8
|3
|24
|21
|22
|Nashville SC
|5
|6
|6
|21
|15
|17
|Montreal
|6
|10
|2
|20
|27
|35
|Chicago
|5
|8
|4
|19
|22
|26
|Atlanta
|5
|9
|4
|19
|18
|21
|Inter Miami CF
|5
|10
|3
|18
|18
|27
|Cincinnati
|4
|10
|4
|16
|10
|28
|D.C. United
|2
|10
|6
|12
|15
|32
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Seattle
|9
|4
|3
|30
|35
|17
|Portland
|9
|5
|3
|30
|37
|29
|Sporting Kansas City
|9
|6
|2
|29
|29
|23
|Los Angeles FC
|7
|7
|3
|24
|39
|33
|FC Dallas
|6
|4
|6
|24
|22
|17
|Minnesota United
|6
|5
|5
|23
|26
|21
|San Jose
|6
|7
|5
|23
|28
|43
|Vancouver
|7
|11
|0
|21
|22
|39
|Real Salt Lake
|5
|7
|6
|21
|24
|29
|Colorado
|5
|4
|4
|19
|25
|20
|Houston
|4
|7
|7
|19
|25
|30
|LA Galaxy
|4
|9
|3
|15
|21
|34
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Orlando City 0, Atlanta 0, tie
Miami 2, New York 1
Montreal 2, Columbus 1
Toronto FC 1, New England 0
Philadelphia 3, Cincinnati 0
New York City FC 4, D.C. United 1
Houston 2, FC Dallas 0
Sporting Kansas City 1, Chicago 0
Los Angeles FC at Colorado ppd.
Seattle 2, Real Salt Lake 1
Portland 6, LA Galaxy 3
San Jose 3, Vancouver 0
Miami 1, Houston 0
New York 1, Atlanta 0
LA Galaxy at Colorado ppd.
Vancouver 2, Real Salt Lake 1
New England 2, New York City FC 1
Los Angeles FC 3, Seattle 1
Chicago 2, D.C. United 1
Toronto FC 1, Cincinnati 0
Columbus at Orlando City ppd.
Philadelphia 2, Montreal 1
Sporting Kansas City 2, Nashville 1
Minnesota at FC Dallas ppd.
Portland 3, San Jose 0
Cincinnati 2, Columbus 1
New England 3, Montreal 2
New York City FC 1, Orlando City 1, tie
New York 1, Toronto FC 1, tie
Philadelphia 2, D.C. United 2, tie
Nashville 3, Houston 1
Atlanta 1, Miami 1, tie
Chicago at Minnesota ppd.
FC Dallas 1, Sporting Kansas City 0
Real Salt Lake 2, Portland 1
Colorado at Seattle ppd.
Vancouver 2, Los Angeles FC 1
San Jose 4, LA Galaxy 0
Sporting Kansas City at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.
Miami at Montreal, 7 p.m.
New York City FC at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Orlando City at New York, 7 p.m.
D.C. United at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Colorado ppd.
Los Angeles FC at Portland, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at New England, 7:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Colorado ppd.
Portland at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
New England at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Miami, 3:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
New York at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Montreal at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at Houston, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 3:30 p.m.